SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Recreation Commission Wednesday called for the borough council to put the controversial plan for a second paddleball court in Crescent Park on hold.

In a letter read by Councilman Bryan Perry at the council meeting, the commission said that it will look for an alternative location for the paddleball court, as well as study whether there would be a way to locate it in Crescent Park without the negative environmental impact cited by opponents.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, members of the public thanked the recreation commission and the borough council for the decision. Plans for the additional paddleball court had been the target of a spirited petition drive by opponents, who argued that it would jeopardize the maritime forest in the Crescent Park.

