AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners have determined that summer weekly rentals in the borough must be for a minimum of seven days.

Ordinance 07-2022 was unanimously adopted by the commissioners during their meeting on March 14.

“We don’t want it to be just weekend rentals, we want to encourage families to rent,” said Mayor Ed Bonnano.

The mayor stated that he cannot recall the borough having a limit on short-term rentals before.

“We just want to make sure that we have a better handle over the people that are going to be renting,” explained the mayor.

The borough defines summer weekly rentals as a rental taking place for a minimum of seven days and no more than fifteen days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

One inspection will be conducted prior to Memorial Day covering all weekly rentals during the summer period, states the ordinance.

