WALL TOWNSHIP —Wall Township Public schools have experienced increasing bus delays in both morning and afternoon trips in the past three weeks as the district struggles to find bus drivers.

“During the beginning of the school year, delays seemed random, but in the last three weeks to a month, the after school and morning buses have been increasingly delayed,’ said Danielle Panikiewsky, mother of an 8-year-old daughter in second grade at Old Mill Elementary.

“The issues with the delays have become increasingly worse. It was ranging from about 20 to 30 minutes. Last Monday, my daughter was at school, and I got a notice after the school bell rang that she wasn’t going to be picked up for another hour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan and head of the transportation department for Wall Township public schools, Board Administrator Brian Smyth, confirmed parents’ concerns surrounding the increase in delays during Tuesday night’s BOE meeting.

“As you are aware, there is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and Wall Township is not immune from the shortage. Staffing transportation has been an ongoing issue; the district has worked on various solutions to mitigate an ever-changing landscape,” said Ms. Handerhan.

Currently, Wall public schools have 37 packages [school buses and vans] but only 32 drivers, which means that drivers need to take extra trips to cover the vacancies or absentees daily.

“We start out every day short five drivers, so that is what we are trying to address. As one parent noted, this problem has become more of an issue since the new year partly because we’ve seen five resignations since then,” said Brian Smyth, the school district’s business administrator.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.