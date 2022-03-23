AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Ronin Tauro, a fourth-grade student at Avon Elementary School has received an official thank-you letter from President Joe Biden after submitting a persuasive letter about environmental concerns.

Last year, when Ronin was in Kathy Howard’s third-grade class, he wrote a persuasive letter to President Joe Biden about saving the environment and conserving trees in the United States.

Part of the Avon Elementary third-grade writing curriculum is persuasive writing.

The students were instructed to select a local or global issue that they would like to see solved, said Danielle Price, Avon Elementary School communications coordinator. “They were allowed to select any person, local or globally, that they would like to convince to solve their problem,” she added.

Almost a year later, Ronin received an official letter and photo from President Biden, thanking him for his letter and applauding him for taking action to identify a global problem that needed to be addressed.

“I was very excited for Ronin when I heard that there was a response letter from President Biden. I am always grateful to anyone who responds to students’ persuasive letters whether it is at the school, community or national level,” stated Ms. Howard. “I think receiving a letter from the President of the United States was an impactful event for the entire class. It further solidified to students that their voices and opinions do matter, and they can be the change they wish to see in the world.”

