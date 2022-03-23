WALL TOWNSHIP — The Planning Board Monday decided to carry Ramshorn LLC’s final site plan application for two commercial offices to May 16, after an attorney representing nearby property owners asked to cross examine the developer’s engineer.

Ramshorn requested final approval for an application, previously granted in 2011, involving two separate office buildings, 17,800 square feet each, at 2691-2697 Highway 70.

Attorney Edward Liston, representing property owners Phillip Abbot and Robert Picone, who live on Horseshoe drive, contest that this development would increase flooding on their properties.

The property owners on Horseshoe Drive already experience extensive flooding from a swale, roughly 10 feet behind their backyards, where the runoff from the applicant’s property, which is predominantly wooded, currently drains. They believe that the proposed development would only increase flooding.

“The only issue in this case really is the drainage; drainage is a very significant issue. It’s an issue that already affected the property before this development broke ground,” said Mr. Liston.

He clarified that his party believes that the drainage system proposed is inadequate and violates the requirements of the national pollutant discharge elimination system [NPDES].

“We plan to bring action against the town if this is built, and it turns out my client’s flooding is worse,” said Mr. Liston.

Mr. Liston brought expert engineer Goeffrey Goll of Princeton Hydro, who planned on cross-examining Joseph Kociuba from KBA Engineering Services, representing Ramshorn LLC. However, due to time constraints, Mr. Goll could not begin his cross-examination, and the Planning Board carried the application to May 16.

Mr. Kocuiba stated that about 4.6 acres of drainage area flow through the swale in question and that the proposed development would prevent flooding with pipes that redirect the runoff.

“All the runoff that comes off the highway and the runoff from the pavement, building, and sidewalks will be picked up by the pipes and piped to a basin downstream,” said Mr. Kocuiba.

“We are going to pick up all [the runoff] to ensure that not a drop of water from this area flows to that swale.”

Mr. Kocuiba stated that the stormwater calculations were repfremored, submitted to and then approved by CAFRA. However Mr. Liston stated that the second CAFRA approval was done inaccurately to recent changes by the NJDEP, and that a cross examination, set for May 16, will reveal as such.

