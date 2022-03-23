AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Police Department has reported an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the area’s surrounding municipalities, with one occurring in the borough this month.

Thefts of catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system located between the engine and the muffler, have been on the rise nationwide in the past year.

The theft in Avon took place during the early morning hours of March 6, according to the Avon Police Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

At approximately 7:27 a.m., patrols responded to the 500 block of Main Street to investigate suspicious activity by two male subjects.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the unknown persons cut a catalytic converter out of a parked Toyota Prius.

Further investigation revealed that two male suspects entered the borough, removed the vehicle part, and fled in a vehicle within a few minutes, according to police.

“Our area, in general, has experienced a rash of catalytic converter thefts,” said Police Chief Christopher Garrity during the March 14 commissioners meeting.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.