MANASQUAN — As the cast and crew of Manasquan High School’s upcoming “Grease” musical gathered on stage prior to dress rehearsal Monday, they were introduced to an alumnus who has been there before. A collective gasp went up when they learned Karl Jurman is the musical director and orchestra conductor of Disney’s “The Lion King” on Broadway.

Mr. Jurman, a lifelong Spring Lake resident and member of the Manasquan High School Class of 1972, chatted informally with the delighted students for a few minutes and said, “Go Big Blue! Break a leg!”

At the Jack Nicholson Theater this week, a cast and crew of 60 students will make “Grease” – the Broadway musical and hit film set at fictional Rydell High School in 1959 – jump to life. The show is directed by Maddi Schille, with choreographer Melissa Galano and costume designer Brianna Badami, and the cast features Donny Nikola as Danny and Sophia Creed as Sandy.

An exciting aspect of the drama club’s show this year is that, for the first time since 2003, it will have a live band, Capt. Eric and the Shipwrecks, performing. The Shipwrecks, who perform at Jersey Shore nightclubs, include guitarist Eric Clark, who is the Manasquan Elementary School band director, and drummer Mike Pape, a teacher at the school.

“Grease” showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25; and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

