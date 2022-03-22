BRICK TOWNSHIP— Well over 100 Brick residents attended Monday night’s planning board meeting, as the board continued reviewing a developer’s application to build a 59-home housing complex in Breton Woods.

Monday’s meeting was a continuation of a meeting last month, which was abruptly halted after too many residents showed up in opposition, breaking the municipal building’s fire code. This meeting was held at Brick’s Civic Center, which has a much higher occupancy total.

Residents again turned out in numbers to express their displeasure with the proposed development, which would destroy 38.1 acres of forestry in Breton Woods. Some of the spectators sported “Save Breton Woods” t-shirts and stickers.

D.R. Horton, a Delaware-based home construction company and one of the largest corporations in the country, is seeking to purchase and develop the property from the Church of the Visitation. The property in question lies directly behind the church, which is located at 730 Lynnwood Ave.

The board heard from the applicant’s attorney John Giunco, and the site’s civic engineer Leanne R. Hoffman of Hammer Land Engineering.

A main focus with the site plan is the stormwater draining system, as the area is prone to flooding and runoff, reports say.

Ms. Hoffman’s site plan entailed the implementation of porous pavement, which would allow rainwater to seep in the roadways rather than accumulate into a flood.

However, the board expressed concerns with the porous pavement, saying that it is not customary to use porous pavement on residential roads. According to multiple members of the board, porous pavement requires an intense amount of maintenance, a responsibility that would have to be taken by the township, if the project was approved and built.

“I’ve never seen anything quite like this… it does present maintenance issues, it is not akin to a normal roadway,” township engineer Brian Boccanfuso said. “You have to keep up with the maintenance on a regular basis, if you don’t do so… that roadway loses its ability to treat water quality. So, it’s something that the board should consider… Even if the board were to approve the application, it would have to be a process by which they’d have to accept [they’re] going against the recommendation of their engineer, at least as it stands right now.”

The applicant’s team responded by saying that an alternate option could be implementing its original site plan, which according to Mr. Boccanfuso required over 220 variances.

Discussion of the application will continue on April 18 at 7 p.m. at the same location, 270 Chambers Bridge Road. Public comment is expected to take place then, before the board votes on the application.

