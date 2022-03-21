WALL TOWNSHIP — Hundreds gathered for a vigil Saturday at the first permanent COVID memorial in the country located at Allaire Community Farms.

Rami’s Heart, which Rima Samman and her partner Travis Whitaker created in January 2021, became the first COVID memorial in the country, originally located on Belmar Beach.

Ms. Samman, whose brother Rami passed at the age of 40 in May of 2020 due to COVID, decided to use the international symbol for COVID victims, the yellow heart, to honor his passing.

“My brother was only 40-years-old. It was at the peak of the pandemic, and he was one of the ones who were transferred to the nursing home and died within 48 hours of being there. It’s a very difficult thing to process because he was in great shape when he got there,” said Ms. Samman

They created a yellow heart out of seashells, which they put on Belmar Beach. This simple gesture would inspire them to make the nation’s first permanent COVID memorial.

“The idea was to put a pebble stone to represent is name, but we knew it would look empty with just one name. So I went on local Facebook pages and invited people to add their own pebbles,” said Ms. Samman.

At first, they didn’t know how long the seashell hearts would remain, but after so many others who lost loved ones to COVID responded, they realized it needed to grow. After 45 days, they had received over 2,000 names.

On March 13, 2021, around 450 people showed up at the vigil on Belmar Beach; however, the town wouldn’t let them continue the memorial into the summer.

After Allaire Community Farms offered to host the memorial permanently, a significant burden was lifted off of the people who found solace in Rami’s Heart.

“We realized if we took this apart, it would break everyone’s hearts again. Out of hope or faith, we paid a carpenter to create these shadow boxes to preserve the memorial,” said Ms. Samman.

Today, they have over 6,000 names of people, all across the country represented as pebbles inside yellow hearts made out of seashells.

