Return of Kids vs. Cops game packs Memorial Middle School gym

POINT PLEASANT — Eighth-graders on the Memorial Middle School basketball teams competed against members of the Point Pleasant Borough PBA 158 in a fierce game of hoops as a part of the highly anticipated return of the annual Kids vs. Cops fundraiser on Friday night.

The event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years, and returned with the best turnout yet, according to Sgt. Josh Gunnell who has been running the event since 2011.

“It’s a fun event for the community and we like playing against the kids. The whole thing is to raise money for the eighth-grade class for their end of the year events,” he said.

“Everybody had fun, it was really the first event post-Covid where there were no masks. We were canceled for two years now so it was good to get back and get the game going again.”

This year, the boys and girls on the eighth-grade basketball team beat up on the police department, he explained. Tickets were sold at the door for $5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the game beginning at 7 p.m.

“The kids were pretty talented this year, they beat us up pretty good,” he said. “That’s the second time they’ve beaten us, and they love to do it, it makes them happy.”

Lauren Mattei, eighth-grade teacher and organizer told The Ocean Star that money fundraised during the event goes towards end of the year occasions including a class beach day and eighth-grade dance.

She explained that upwards to 500 tickets were sold for the event, selling out the middle school gymnasium located at 808 Laura Herbert Drive.

“We look forward to playing against the kids… I look forward to it every year and we all do. We like playing against the kids, messing around with them and trying to block their shots,” said Sgt. Gunnell.

