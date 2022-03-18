Manasquan girls’ basketball in TOC semifinal

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan girls basketball team will play Rutgers Prep at 5 p.m. Friday, March 18 in the Tournament of Champions semifinal at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

Tickets for the game are available through the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association at njsiaa.org/tickets.

The game will be live streamed for free at nj.com/highschoolsports

The winner of the Manasquan and Rutgers Prep game and St. John Vianney and Sparta game will meet in the Tournament of Champions final, Sunday at Jersey Shore Arena on the campus of Rutgers University.