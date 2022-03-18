Kathleen E. (Finnerty) Butch

Kathleen Ellen Butch, of Wall Township, a devoted matriarch, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 9, 2022. She was 83.

Kathleen was born in Jersey City, daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (O’Connor) Finnerty. She and her sister Joan Boyle (Gerard) were raised on West 11th

