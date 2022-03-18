GOP Club endorses Sabosik, Furmato, Archer for re-election

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Republican Club has unanimously endorsed Mayor Robert A. Sabosik, Councilman Joseph Furmato and Councilwoman Charlene Archer for re-election to their municipal posts.

A crowd of Republicans gathered for the club’s meeting, including New Jersey Assemblyman John Catalano, welcomed Point Pleasant Borough back into the 10th Legislative District following legislative redistricting.

The meeting was on March 8 at the Bay Head Shores Clubhouse. There were no other nominations.

“Our mayor and council have a proven track record of working together to preserve and improve the wonderful quality of life we enjoy in our community,” said Ryan Sharpe, club president.

“They have tremendous support in the town, which is why we call ourselves Team Point Pleasant … Republicans, Democrats and independents alike all support this group of outstanding elected officials because they in turn support all of our residents.”

After accepting the endorsement from the organization, Mayor Sabosik said, “Team Point Pleasant is strong because our passion for our community is unparalleled. There’s no better place to be than the borough and we want to make sure that our town stays that way for generations to come.

“Because of the work this team has done, we are constantly ranked one of the best places in all of New Jersey to live and raise a family and we are constantly ranked as one of the safest towns in the state. In addition, our bond rating has increased twice, saving taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars for capital projects, and our recreation department offers wonderful programs to multi-generational members of our community. We look forward to continuing our efforts to maintain Point Pleasant’s small town feeling while looking out for our hardworking taxpayers.”

Councilman Joe Furmato thanked the group and said, “We have a great team here. We’ve done so much for Point Pleasant these last few years because we work as a group, elected officials and residents alike. We leave our egos at the door and we concentrate on the business of the town and do our very best to improve the community that we love.”

