Cut-a-thon raises more than $5,500 for Kyle Auwaerter and family

POINT PLEASANT — Dozens of families gathered at Savvy Hair Loft & Salon for a fundraiser on Sunday to raise money for Kyle Auwaerter, a lifelong resident of Point Pleasant.

The fundraiser was intended to raise money for Ms. Auwaerter, 44, and her family, including her husband Chris and three daughters ages four, six and eight as she continues to undergo cancer treatment. Ms. Auwaerter was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia [AML] in May 2021 and after receiving chemotherapy twice at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Monmouth County, a biopsy revealed in Dec. showed that her cancer had come back.

To show support for Ms. Auwaerter, Sheri Casale, owner of the salon, organized $25 haircuts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with all proceeds going towards treatment for her blood cancer. There were also gift baskets being auctioned featuring a variety of hair care products throughout the fundraiser.

Ms. Casale explained that the Auwaerter family are clients of Savvy Hair Loft & Salon. “The event was put together by an idea that we just wanted to help Kyle with what we do, so we figured we could raise money for her. It was something that we could do that we are naturally good at,” she said.

“It started with Sheri,” said Denise Mayer, Ms. Auwaerter’s aunt, “she called me one day and said ‘do you think Kyle would mind if we did a cut-a-thon for her?’… Sheri is probably the most kind and giving person I know.”

Ms. Mayer said over $5,500 was raised during the event.

During the fundraiser, Ms. Auwaerter described the outpouring of support as “overwhelming” and added, “I was actually kept in the dark about this; it was pretty much a surprise.”

Ms. Auwaerter arrived at the fundraiser after receiving chemo treatment in New York City, and said when she got there a line of people were already waiting to take part in the cause. She explained that she was glad her daughters were there to see what the community is all about.

“It’s an amazing indication of humanity and community,” she told The Ocean Star.

Ms. Auwaerter has used up her sick time and her medical leave and is now involved in the process of retiring from the New Jersey pension system with disability.

She is awaiting a bone marrow transplant from her brother Stephen Schneider, 47, who is her 100 percent match. Because of her need of treatment, she will not be permitted to return to her job of 22 years as a teacher.

