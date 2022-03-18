Allenwood Elementary student sells art to raise money for Ukranians

WALL TOWNSHIP — Logan Mackenzie, a nine-year-old student at Allenwood Elementary School, is selling art to raise money for a church in Poland called

Baptysci Chelm

which is providing shelter to Ukrainians escaping the war.

“I was going to school one day, and my friends were telling me about the war. So I asked my dad if any normal people can do something to help,” said Logan.

“We came up with the idea to make sunflower paintings to sell so we can donate to the people in Ukraine. I drew a sunflower because that’s the main Ukrainian flower and they have tons of it,”

Logan came home in early March with serious questions for his parents, who were surprised at just how much Logan and his friends were interested in the current situation.

“He asked me very pointedly, is World War III happening? I was like, where did you hear that, buddy? He said some of his friends at school were talking about it, so we gave him a very age-appropriate overview of what is going on,” said Logan’s father, Rod MacKenzie.

At first, the MacKenzies were cautious of exposing Logan to the 24/7 news coverage of all the graphic images coming out of Ukraine.

“We were really big on turning the news off because we didn’t want him exposed to all of it and getting worried,” said Mr. MacKenzie.

“As a parent, you don’t want your kid coming home from school asking about World War Three,” said Logan’s mother, Michelle MacKenzie.

Logan felt a call to action to figure out how he could do something positive for those affected by the war.

“It got us thinking how we could help so that Logan could make some kind of a difference,” said Mr. MacKenzie.

They decided that selling shirts and stickers with Logan’s drawings of sunflowers, which feature colors from the Ukrainian flag, would make for an easy way to raise money.

“We’ve gotten a lot; we are already over a thousand dollars. We also have this entire page of replies from people saying what a nice idea it is,” said Logan.

“We were humbled and surprised at the response from the community. A lot of people reached out to us and said they were proud of Logan for taking the initiative at his age. A lot of them just donated to support us without asking for anything,” said Ms. MacKenzie.

Logan and his parents are going out this week to deliver the shirts to all the people who supported them.

They learned of the church through Logan’s uncle, Pioter Blumczynski, a polish citizen who is now at Baptysci Chelm

, directly helping refugees. Mr. Blumczynski has attended sermons at the church his entire life. After corresponding with him, they determined it would be the ideal organization for the money they raised.

“They are located in Eastern Poland, close to the Ukrainian border. So they are taking in the people in droves. At first, we thought of doing a clothing drive or blankets, but what we found out speaking with Logan’s uncle was that they are inundated with people and need help with the most basic of things,” said Mr. MacKenzie.

“What they really needed most was financial help, and that’s why we decided to go this route with raising money. They are very much on the ground on the front line of the refugee crisis every day.”

had to convert their chapel into a place to house refugees; pews and even the pulpit were moved to the stage to make room for cots to use. They also provide food, water, and clothing, which puts financial strains on the church.

“You want your donation to go to the immediate need, and organizations are providing financial contributions, but they have an overhead, and you don’t always necessarily know where your money is going. But because we have this personal connection, we felt comfortable knowing the money would be utilized immediately and go to the folks who need it right away,’ said Ms. MacKenzie.

People can order Logan’s art or donate here

or money can be sent via Venmo @LoganCares.

Youth shirts are $18 and adults are $20. They also sell a window sticker for $5, although Mr. MacKenzie says donations of any amount are welcomed.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.