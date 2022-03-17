Sun comes out for Brielle’s ‘Annie’ cast members

School drama club to perform Broadway musical favorite

BRIELLE — One could feel the excitement up on the auditorium stage at Brielle Elementary School on Monday afternoon, as students eagerly rehearsed for their upcoming performances of the musical “Annie.”

It’s been a long two years for the drama club The pandemic KO’d any chance for a 2021 show.

The year before, on March 19, 2020, the school drama club, in a truly dramatic fashion, did manage to stage a single performance of “Suessical,” just before the COVID-19 lockdown slammed shut the schoolhouse doors.

That show was directed by teachers JoAnn McWilliams, Marissa North and Cheryl Shaak.

“We were supposed to open a week later, and there was a rumor the entire world was shutting down, including the schools,” Ms. McWilliams recalled on Monday. So they went into Superintendent Christine Carlson’s office and asked, “Can we do this show tomorrow for the school?

“It was a Thursday. She asked: can you pull it off? We said, ‘Yup.’ …We put the show on Friday, just for the school … and then closed down and didn’t open for the rest of the school year,” Ms. McWilliams said. “We pulled it off. It was amazing, but I felt badly for those eighth-graders who had to end on that note.”

Ms. McWilliams retired last year but nonetheless was back at rehearsal on Monday, lending a hand to Ms. North, the current drama club director.

“It was a crazy way for me to go out. But this show is great. A young cast. Marissa is doing a great job. I knew she would,” Ms. McWilliams said.

“The kids have been happier than ever to be involved,” Ms. North said. “They’re just happy to be doing something they love again and to be able to work together. We’re lucky it worked in our favor that the masks came off just before our performance. They were very excited to show their expressions.”

“We have a much younger cast, to make up for the ball being dropped during the COVID time. To see it all come together … I feel like I cry every time they do their big numbers when they’re on stage together, doing what they love,” Ms. North said.

Sixth-grader Ryan Sharpe plays the lead role of Annie in the school’s version of the Tony Award-winning musical about a spunky young orphan taken in by a rich eccentric.

“I love singing. My entire family is obsessed with ‘Annie,’ so I tried out,” Ryan said.

When she found out she won the role, she said, “I was just shocked. I called my family and they were so happy.”

“I like playing the part of Annie. She’s just so sassy,” said Ryan, who enjoys listening to pop musicians, including Taylor Swift.

Eighth-grader Jack Porcello plays Daddy Warbucks.

“I’m very excited. I’m a little nervous that I might mess something up, but I’m just going to keep practicing and do what I can. I have to sing a lot in this and practice a lot because my voice doesn’t go down very far,” he said.

Jack said playing his role is fun “because you get to see the different parts of Daddy Warbucks. He’s not just a rich guy. He gets to know Annie more when he takes her in. He doesn’t just think about business anymore, he thinks about the kids and changes a lot as a person.”

Fourth-grader Harper Morris volunteered that she gets the first line in the show.

Playing orphan Molly, “I wake up from a scary dream crying ‘Mama, mama, mommy,’ ” Harper said excitedly.

Seventh-grader Cecilia Esquieres will play the overture on piano and accompany Ryan as she sings Annie’s songs.

“It has been a great experience for her because it’s helped her feel like a part of the production,” Ms. North said about Cecilia, who recently performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, as a Gold Medal recipient at the Golden Key Music Festival.

The cast of dozens features Mia Bramley as Grace Ferrell, Charlotte Mimaud as Miss Hannigan, Jonathan Jones as Rooster and Gillian Eldredge-Silberstein as Lily.

Showtimes are Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.; Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.