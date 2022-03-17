Spring Lake Heights property values up more than 11 percent from 2021

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough has announced that property values in Spring Lake Heights have increased 11.72 percent since last year. According to the borough’s tax assessor Mitch Elias, the value in 2021 was $1,384,909,500, and the current value is $1,547,344,800. Despite the property value hike, borough officials say that taxes won’t necessarily increase, depending on a number of factors. “It would all depend on what caused their assessment to increase such as new construction, new addition or recent sale of the property,” said Borough Administrator John Barrett. “If the assessment went up by the average of 11.72 percent, the next question is to see if the tax levies remain the same for the taxing entities such as county, school and municipal whose budgets are usually adopted anywhere from April to June.” Mr. Barrett also explained Spring Lake Heights’ tax schedule. “The local municipality is the collection point for municipal, school and county taxes. The municipality remits payments to the other agencies for those taxes collected. They are due Feb. 1, May 1, August 1 and Nov. 1 of any given year,” he said. “In July, residents will receive a bill with four quarters. Since taxing entities pass their budget by mid year, the tax bill contains two parts. The balance bill consists of the August and November payments, and an estimated bill for the February and May payments.” The municipality is responsible for setting the levies for the local police, fire, public works, garbage collection and road maintenance and plowing. The county taxes are set by the Board of County Commissioners, and school levies are the responsibility of the Board of Education, both of which are separate entities from the municipality. TAX CALCULATIONS The general tax rate is formulated by dividing the total levies from taxing entities, municipal, schools and county, by the borough’s total property value. According to Mr. Barrett, if the levies remain the same and the property value increases, the general tax rate will drop. However if the levies remain the same and the property value decreases, the general tax rate will increase. Property taxes are “calculated by multiplying the assessed value of the property multiplied by the general tax rate, then divided by 100,” Mr. Barrett adds. The sale of properties can also impact the borough’s property value. When a property is sold, the tax assessor is informed of the sale and its logistics, and the area’s market value is reassessed. While the owners have an opportunity to repeal their new assessments, it will be up to the court due to the circumstances of the sale. For questions regarding tax rates and assessments, the tax assessor’s office is available on Wednesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. at Spring Lake Heights Borough Hall.

