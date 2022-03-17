Mayor lauds employees for work on St. Patrick’s Day parade

LAKE COMO — Mayor Kevin Higgins Tuesday praised the work of borough employees on the March 6 Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Addressing the borough council meeting, the mayor said, “I just want to thank everyone that worked so hard last Sunday; our DPW, town employees, Police Department, EMS, fire department, everyone that participated in creating a safe day for not only our residents but our visitors, our thousand and thousands of visitors.”

Captain Michael Campbell of the Belmar Police Department, which covers both boroughs, also commented saying, “The parade was a success and numbers were bigger this year.”

The parade returned after a one-year interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Mayor Higgins said officials hope to make the popular annual event even better next year.

“I think we learned a lot, looking forward to next year the 50th anniversary of the parade, and some things we have to shore up in town to make it even safer for our residents. That’s something to work on for next year,” he said.

