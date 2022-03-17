Four shoplifting suspects nabbed by Brick detectives

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Four individuals who are suspected to be a part of a tri-state-wide shoplifting operation were arrested by Brick police last Monday, March 7 after allegedly attempting to steal from the Target on Route 70. At approximately 6 p.m., Brick Police Department Street Crime Unit [SCU] detectives responded to a shoplifting call at the Target. Detectives Tom Cooney and Mike Bennet, and Patrolmen Mike DeMaio and Mark Catalina also arrived on the scene. According to police, the suspects were still inside the store upon their arrival. The suspects were stopped and arrested by officers as they were wheeling out “over $1,000 worth of merchandise in a shopping cart without paying,” a Brick police report said. According to authorities, the suspects were identified as perpetrators in a shoplifting crime at the same Target on Feb. 2, where over $400 worth of merchandise was stolen. Further investigation of the suspects led to discovering thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from across the state including Manalapan, Howell and other towns, police said. The stolen merchandise came from stores including TJ Maxx, Kohls and other Target locations. David Jamaluddin, a 21-year-old from Brooklyn, Eduard Kagalovsky, a 19-year-old from Brooklyn, Margarite Peconio, a 19-year-old from Queens and a juvenile whose name was not disclosed were arrested and charged with two counts of third degree shoplifting, according to police. The three adults were released on summons, and the juvenile was turned over to their guardian. Police said that the investigation is still ongoing. [more_OS]

