Brick Schools advocate for Social and Emotional Learning

BRICK TOWNSHIP — David Kasyan, the principal of Brick Township High School, gave a presentation on Social and Emotional Learning [SEL] during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

SEL Day was celebrated on Friday, March 11 and entails educators teaching their students how to form healthy identities and attitudes using techniques that peak students’ empathy, emotions and decision making. SEL was developed by the CASEL organization [Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning].

“Social and Emotional Learning is essentially the process to which all of us; children, adolescents, adults, learn the skill to really manage strong emotions, navigate relationships, work effectively with others and solve difficult problems,” Mr. Kasyan said. “When we work through those processes together, children, adolescents, adults all are better prepared to go through life.”

According to Mr. Kasyan, there has been much research conducted into how SEL can benefit students in school. He said that implementing SEL can limit students’ anxiety, substance use and behavior problems. In addition, SEL is said to have long lasting benefits on students’ skills, attitudes and social behaviors.

Mr. Kasyan says more benefits of SEL includes; better standardized test scores, improved self confidence, reduced emotional stress and more.

“An individual that’s been exposed to Social and Emotional Learning platforms at all levels is more likely to; graduate from highschool, complete a college degree and obtain stable employment,” he said. “In addition, [students] are less likely to receive public assistance and have involvement with the police.

“We’re developing those soft skills, they’re developing that are non-academic, but support you in life, that support you to navigate a relationship that’s difficult, that help you deal with those strong emotions,” Mr. Kasyan continued.

Mr. Kaysan also described cost benefit analysis of SEL investment.

According to the principal, there’s an 11 to 1 return ratio. Meaning, for every dollar invested in SEL, $11 will be saved due to the mitigation of intervention costs.

“I’m super thankful to have a superintendent such as Dr. [Thomas] Farrell who is present at every event and is there all the time to support our children,” Mr. Kaysan said. “That’s equally said for Mayor [John] Ducey is also present… he’s advocating for our children as well… Our community leaders are there for us, they’re there for our children.”

Mr. Kasyan said that SEL is something being implemented in all classrooms, however there’s always room for expanding upon the competencies.

For more information on SEL, visit CASEL’s or Brick Township Public Schools’ websites.

