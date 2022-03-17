Brick police chief presents 2022 public safety budget proposals

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Police Chief James Riccio gave a presentation on the proposed 2022 public safety budgets to the mayor and council during the March 8 meeting.

The numbers regarding whether taxes in the township will increase, decrease or stay the same have yet to be determined. Those numbers will likely be presented when the entirety of the budget is introduced, which is expected to take place at the next council meeting, according to Brick’s Public Information Officer Edward Moroney.

POLICE BUDGET

In 2021, the police department spent $1,112,186.38 on overtime costs, $12,813.62 less than what was originally budgeted for overtime. Chief Riccio highlighted that $183,153 of last year’s overtime budget was due to the pandemic and other unexpected events that took place in 2021.

For 2022, the police department requested $1,150,000 for overtime, a $25,000 increase from last year.

“Although I do not anticipate a significant increase in overtime spending I need to plan for situations which could arise such as weather events and any other large-scale incident which could result in a need for overtime,” the chief said. “Despite the unanticipated events our department faced we managed to remain well under budget for the past five years.”

The chief also requested that the police department’s operating cost budget be increased by $39,950, totaling $247,500.

As for the police department’s dispatch, $1,500,000 was allocated for dispatcher salaries in 2021. In 2022, the request is for $1,695,000, a $195,000 increase.

In 2021, the dispatch department was $44,038 over budget due to overtime salaries being distributed.

“The personnel shortage created a situation where overtime was used to maintain shift minimums,” Chief Riccio said. “We recently hired two fulltime and one part time dispatcher which has brought us closer to full staffing levels and should help to reduce the need for overtime.”

In 2022, the dispatch expects to use $250,000 for overtime leaving three remaining dispatch budget items. They are $2,000.00 for training, $500 for uniforms and $100 for dues. The chief said that those numbers will remain unchanged.

The police department uses 17 Class 1 special officers, also known as special police, whose responsibilities range from booking to security.

Special police are requesting $340,000 for the wage and salary budget, a $20,000 increase from last year. According to the chief, the increase is due to the expected hiring of a number of special police officers.

In regards to the police vehicle budget, which the public safety department uses to restore and purchase new vehicles, $331,750 is being requested. This is a $3,800 increase from 2021.

EMS BUDGET

The public safety department budgeted $2,155,488 for EMS salaries and $250,000 for overtime. For 2022, the department has requested $2,225,000 be budgeted for EMS salaries and that $250,000 again be allocated for EMS overtime.

The EMS operating budget last year was $280,950, and only $272,831.42 was spent. This year, the EMS are requesting $286,800, which is a $5,850 increase to 2021’s budget. The increase is due to “anticipation of a rise in costs associated with medical supplies,” according to Chief Riccio.

