Salty’s Beach Bar in Lake Como hosts open mic night every Tuesday

Salty’s Beach Bar in Lake Como is home to a very unique and exciting open mic night every Tuesday.

“No one has an open mic night like us right now,” said Belmar resident Jonny Kumfert of the Branded Music Group.

The renovations at Salty’s Beach Bar, formerly Paul’s Tavern, on Main Street in Belmar have made it possible for open mic night participants to take the stage like a full-time rockstar. The inclusion of a full backline and a soundman, as well as the expertise of Branded Music Group and their talented musicians/emcees, all come together to create a top-notch open mic night.

Kumfert says the weekly sign ups for the stage have “tons of talent” and include a wide variety of entertainers including acoustic single singers, full bands, and even open jam sessions with several different musicians who just met each other.

The Tuesday night event kicks off at 7p.m. usually with a featured act that plays for about thirty minutes and then the stage gets turned over to individual acts who play three songs each until 11p.m.

The Branded Music Group team ensures it all goes smoothly. Kumfert is the evening’s host and he also films the acts and promotes them online, Christian Seaman, of Jackson, is on guitar filling in where needed for acts and Jimmy Farkas, of Neptune, is the soundman that makes every act shine. This local group is also a local band, the E Boro Bandits, and plays locally at mostly private events, but also at local establishments. This past parade day, they were on the stage at Salty’s.

During the COVID period, the Branded Music



Group used their skill for finding and booking local talent to host livestream events for 16 weeks. “We’re always thinking of different ideas,” Kumfert said, adding that following the livestream they started playing on people’s front porches before the bar scene was back in action.

After getting the open mic night started at Salty’s in late September the weekly turnout has been steady on both sides — plenty of musicians signing up and plenty of spectators catching the acts.

“Every week there’s at least one musician that comes in and blows my mind,” Kumfert said, mentioning that Manasquan resident Cole Hallman, who recently got his golden ticket to Hollywood on American Idol, has played the open mic night.

Branded Music Group is also working on some unique themed events at Salty’s in the coming months including a Bluegrass Brunch on Sundays, a latin night and a country night. They are also planning a Ukraine benefit to be held in April at Salty’s. Follow them on Facebook to keep up to date on these upcoming events.