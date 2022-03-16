POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Anthony Grieco’s Opal & Olive originally opened in Bay Head in 2019, but an expansion opportunity in 2021 led him to the current storefront location on Arnold Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach. The array of home decor items — many geared towards entertaining — will help fill all your host/hostess needs. Visit Anthony and shop dog Louie soon to see their new arrivals this spring.

What items does your store have for sale?

Opal & Olive carries a variety of home decor items, gifts, gourmet ingredients, artificial florals and even dog accessories since our shop dog, Louie, insisted we have a corner for him. Napkins in vibrant patterns, charcuterie boards, spreads and oils, along with a wonderful line of outdoor melamine serving pieces are some of the items we are obsessed with. Our focus is on entertaining so we carry items that allow you to throw a fantastic party.

How has your business adapted because of the pandemic?

Luckily we’ve always had the online store since we opened. When the pandemic hit, the online store really saved us. We know many stores in our area didn’t have one set up and had to scramble. Fortunately our entire store has and will always be online. We were able to expand on that, as well. The best addition is an in-store pick up option which has been loved by our customers.

What’s on the agenda for your store in 2022?

We originally opened the store in Bay Head in 2019. An opportunity to expand had us moving to Point Pleasant Beach two weeks before Memorial Day. Our retail space expanded three fold. With the race to get the store open before the holiday, many in-store design projects fell to the wayside. So for 2022 design is on the horizon. We aim to create an immersive and welcoming feel in the shop. We are also adding printed art and expanding our local artist collaborations. They are a key focus of our expansion this year.

When did you open? How did you start your business?

We opened in April of 2019 in Bay Head. We moved to Point Pleasant Beach in May, 2021. We have been in our current location for about a year. Previously my family owned a local liquor store in Brielle. When they decided to sell the business, I went into my own venture and started Opal & Olive. I love hosting people in my home. I wanted to help bring back dinner to the table and get the school books and office work off of it. I went to trade shows to see what was out there and that’s when my excitement for this store grew. Opal & Olive has grown in different ways than what I originally anticipated. I never planned to have dog toys but they have truly taken off. We have Louie to thank for that as he is a fantastic salesman. Customers and their furry friends both seem to love the addition.

How can people get in touch with you?

The retail store at 611 Arnold Ave. in Point Pleasant Beach is open 7 days a week all year long except major holidays. The website can be visited 24/7 atopalandolive.com and you can place an order online. Orders are fulfilled the same day for pickup. So if you ever need a gift and you want it wrapped to pick up on the way to a party go ahead and shop online first, pick it up in store later. Or give us a ring at 732.892.8300 and we’d be happy to help.

What else would you love our readers to know about you or your business?

We take pride in finding quality goods for a fair price. Loving the design and the culinary world, we’ve seen many great items out there that lack quality for the outrageous price tags. We care about every item that is brought into the store. We make sure we use them ourselves. We love to cook and purchase ingredients and items we would serve to friends and loved ones. We want people to know we only carry items we stand by!

Opal & Olive • 611 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

732.330.3098 • www.opalandolive.com