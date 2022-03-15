Patricia M. Godwin, 77, of Point Pleasant passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.Pat was born at Newark Presbyterian Hospital on March 14, 1944 to Paul and Mary (Reed) Godwin. She was a resident of Newark and East Orange graduating from East Orange Catholic in 1962.After high school, Pat worked as a legal secretary
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>