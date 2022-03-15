Patricia M. Godwin

Patricia M. Godwin, 77, of Point Pleasant passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. Pat was born at Newark Presbyterian Hospital on March 14, 1944 to Paul and Mary (Reed) Godwin. She was a resident of Newark and East Orange graduating from East Orange Catholic in 1962. After high school, Pat worked as a legal secretary

