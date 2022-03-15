Higher beach fees proposed by borough council

BELMAR — An ordinance designed to address Belmar’s rising beach maintenance costs with an increase in badge fees was introduced at Tuesday night’s borough council meeting.

The measure, scheduled for a public hearing and possible vote at the council’s next meeting, would raise daily badge fees to $10, a one-dollar increase. It would also lower the age for free beach admission, from 16 to 14.

The cost of seasonal beach badges would be unchanged, at $70, as would the current $30 season badge costs for persons with with disabilities and those age 65 or older.

There would continue to be no beach fee for disabled veterans.

In another change aimed at raising revenue, the council also introduced a proposed increase in parking fees, to $2, from 14th Avenue to North Boulevard on the East Side of Ocean Avenue and from Ocean Avenue Bridge to 14th Avenue. The parking fee is in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

