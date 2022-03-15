Borough honors 50 years of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program

POINT PLEASANT — Mayor Robert A. Sabosik issued a proclamation celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program on Monday.

The program for individuals age 60 and older was signed into law in 1972 by then-president Richard M. Nixon.

“For five decades, this landmark law has helped to fund community-based organizations, like Meals on Wheels, and it is still the only federal program designed specifically to meet the nutritional and social needs of older adults,” the mayor said during the borough council meeting Monday night.

Mayor Sabosik said the Meals on Wheels program has served in Ocean County for 50 years and added that drivers for the program are “the backbone of the program.”

“They not only deliver nutritious meals to seniors and individuals with disabilities who are at a significant risk of hunger and isolation, but also caring concern and attention to their welfare,” he said.

“Meals on Wheels programs in Ocean County provide a powerful opportunity for social connection for millions of seniors to help combat the negative health effects and economic consequences of loneliness and isolation and help them maintain their health and independence, thereby helping to prevent unnecessary falls, hospitalizations and premature institutionalization.”

