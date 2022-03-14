Point Beach to hold Ukraine Aid Concert April 10

— Mayor Paul Kanitra has announced that the borough will be hold a

POINT PLEASANT BEACHUkraine Charity Concert on April 10 at Jenkinson’s on the boardwalk from 4 to 8 p.m. The mayor made this announcement this morning as he appeared live on the air with Fox and Friends First. The mayor said that he is working on organizing ‘a great lineup of Jersey bands’ and that he will be posting more details soon. “Sponsorship’s are already going fast, message me if your company would be interested in contributing to this great cause,” stated the mayor in a Facebook post.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.