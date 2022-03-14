John M. Renna

By
Star News Group Staff
-
142 views
John M. Renna, 76, of Toms River passed away March 14, 2022 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. “Johnny” Michael Renna grew up in West Orange, New Jersey. He was a graduate of West Orange High School Class of 1964. He was a member of the West Orange Football Team. His claim to fame

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.