Jean Larussi

Jean Humphreys Iarussi, 100, of Brielle, passed away Wednesday, January 26, in her home of nearly 40 years, in the presence of her loving family. Born in 1921 in Manchester, England, she emigrated to New York City in 1926 for a short term then moved to Montreal, Canada. Jean met her husband Joseph Paul during
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>