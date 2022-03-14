David Leonard Warren, 38, died March 1st in Johnson City, Tennessee while visiting friends.He was born and raised in Wall Township, New Jersey, graduating from Wall High School in 2002. In 2007 he received his BS degree from Keene State College, Keene, New Hampshire. Known to many as “Otis” he spent his
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>