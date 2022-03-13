Manasquan girls’ basketball wins state title

TOMS RIVER – The Manasquan girls basketball team won the Group II state championship on Sunday, pulling away with a huge second-half effort to defeat Jefferson, 65-36 at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

It is the first state title for the Warriors since 2018, but the sixth in a 10-year span for Manasquan.

The Warriors move on to the Tournament of Champions and earned the second seed behind top seed St. John Vianney. Manasquan earned a bye into the semifinals and will play the winner of the quarterfinal game between University and Rutgers Prep on Friday at Toms River North.

The Warriors led 23-19 at the half but raised their play to another level during the third quarter.

Manasquan put the game away by outscoring Jefferson 27-11 in the third quarter to take a 50-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hope Masonius led the Warriors with 16 points, while Mary Donnelly had 12 and Brooke Hollawell 10 for Manasquan.