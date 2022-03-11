Spring skateboarding lessons offered

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Department has announced that it will offer spring skateboarding lessons open to both beginners and intermediate levels in Point Pleasant Beach and surrounding municipalities.

“We kicked them off last year. With the new skatepark in town, we wanted to get children involved and aware of the park. My children, as well as a few other people on the rec committee, were starting to take up skateboarding so — it seemed like a good fit,” said Kelly McGee, member of the recreation committee.

Due to last year’s spring session having a good turnout a summer session was added, noted Ms. McGee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the beginner level classes are full; however a summer session will kick off on June 12 and run until July 24.

The one-hour sessions will take place at the Point Pleasant Beach skate park located at 410 Arnold Ave., on Sunday mornings beginning on April 3 and ending on May 29.

Beginner lessons will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. and intermediate lessons will take place from 9 to 10 a.m.

Learn the basics of skateboarding in a fun, relaxed and safe manner, states the program’s flier.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.