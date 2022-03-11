Sham-ROCK kids event postponed to March 19

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee and the Chamber of Commerce have rescheduled the second annual

Sham-Rock Irish Festival to March 19 f

rom noon to 4 p.m. on Bay Avenue

in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be fun for all ages, including a scavenger hunt, leprechauns, Irish dancing performances presented by the Devrin Academy of Irish Dance, live music from Round the House Irish Band, bagpipers and carnival games.

“It should be a really fun time,” said Lauren Schule, co-chair of the Point Beach Recreation Committee.

The

leprechaun kids scavenger hunt will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Registration will be at

the corner of Bay and Arnold avenue outside of Green Planet Coffee Co. Participants will receive a map and a game board as they set out on a scavenger hunt to retrieve gold from various leprechauns.

“Once the kids find a leprechaun, they’re going to have to tell them a riddle – if they stump the leprechaun, then the leprechaun has to give them a piece of their gold. Each child ideally will get five pieces of gold from all five leprechauns and that’s going to take them up both sides of Arnold Avenue,” explained Ms. Schule.

The new date was announced Friday in light of a winter storm forecast for Saturday March 12.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.