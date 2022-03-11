Point Boro pizzeria owner appears as a suitor on ‘The Courtship’

POINT PLEASANT — Giuseppe Castronovo, 27, single, owner of Oakwood’s Point Pizza, recently appeared on a reality television show similar to “The Bachelor” that blends concepts of medieval chivalry into a dating game.

“The Courtship” was filmed in a castle in York, England, beginning in August and ending in September. The first episode of the debut season aired on NBC on March 6.

“The show gives us a break from modern dating games and brings us back to the Regency Era, bridgerton type dating,” he told The Ocean Star. “It was definitely a big shock from going out to Shore House and D’Jais to going out to ballroom dances.”

Suitors were selected after an interview process and then were placed into a dating game centered around one woman who is the series heroine.

Throughout the show, the men display characteristics of chivalrous medieval knights in hopes to be selected as the one.

This wasn’t Mr. Castronovo’s first time on reality television. He said he’s been on episodes of “Jersey Shore” before with his distant cousin, Vinny Guadagnino.

“As far as the type of the role I had in this series, I’ve never had anything like this before,” he said. “As the show goes on it’ll get more indepth with the characters and you’ll be able to relate to us more and more.”

When it comes to courting he said, “I grew up with texting, so current dating is constant contact … immediately you’ll be involved in every aspect of that person’s life.”

“This show completely changes that.”

He explained that as a part of the show, the production crew took their phones, limiting their communication with anyone outside of filming.

“It really made you have to appreciate and take full advantage of the little time that you had in front of the little time of the girl we’re trying to court. So it’s literally like fighting for time to get to talk to her and get to know her, whereas in the present day you can text all day and take your time,” he said.

