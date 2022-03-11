Manasquan girls’ basketball in Group II final

BAYVILLE – The Manasquan girls’ basketball team advanced to the Group II state final for the first time in four years with a 60-38 victory over Haddon Heights on Thursday at Central Regional.

The Warriors will play for the state championship 4 p.m. on Sunday against Jefferson at Toms River North High School.

Tickets for the girls’ game can be purchased through the NJSIAA at njsiaa.org/tickets

Manasquan never trailed against Haddon Heights, converting their first six shots of the game to take an early lead.

The Warriors took command of the game by outscoring the Garnets 12-2 in the second quarter.

Mary Donnelly led Manasquan with 15 points, while Brooke Hollawell had 12 and Georgia Heine 11 in the win for the Warriors.

Manasquan boys fall to Woodrow Wilson

The Manasquan boys’ basketball team lost to Woodrow Wilson 44-39 in the Group III semifinal on Thursday at Brick Memorial.

The loss ends the Warriors season with a record of 25-6.

Darius Adams led Manasquan with 16 points, while Ryan Frauenheim had 11 for the Warriors.