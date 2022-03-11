Key Club and Kiwanis aid drive to collect items for at-risk vets

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Point Pleasant Borough High School Key Club last Saturday helped fill more than 25 bags of items including soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste and other toiletries that will be donated to the groups aiding at-risk Veterans in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Key Club members had collected items for the effort during their second Valentines for Veterans event held at Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School on Saturday, March 5.



The Blessing Bag Brigade, We Soldier On, and New Jersey Veterans Network all work to benefit homeless and at-risk veterans, according to Sarah Ulaky, district webmaster and community education specialist at Point Pleasant schools.



Kiwanis Club Director of Membership Madelyn Richiuso said, “On a personal level, it was my great honor to be the point person for this event.”



“My late dad was a World War II Veteran, and I grew up with a deep appreciation for our military and what they do at home and abroad for all of us. This year, my hope was to engage the children of our community and help more Veteran groups. In that, we were successful.”



Throughout February, the Kiwanis Club utilized toiletry collection bins at various Point Borough and Point Beach locations for the community to donate much-needed items. The Key Club, led by advisor David Fisher, held their own drive in which they collected hundreds of dollars worth of donations from high school students and staff.



“Helping out was a wonderful experience,” Key Club President Jackson Kuster, grade 11, said. “I was excited to know that our club’s donations were being given right to the veterans who need them the most.”

