Wall women collect aid supplies for Ukrainian refugees escaping war

Two women from Wall Township and Manasquan inspired each other to collect supplies to send to refugees escaping war in Ukraine, through MEEST, a company that ships goods from the Americas to Eastern Europe.

Manasquan resident Jennifer Mundie said she decided to collect diapers and feminine hygiene products after discovering that MEEST offered discounted shipping to Eastern Europe.

“At first, [MEEST] said they would do discounted shipping, so I started collecting money to help pay for the shipping. But after they got sponsors, they announced that shipping would be free. So I used the money I collected to buy diapers and menstrual products. So far, I’m at over $600 in donations,” said Mrs. Mundie.

Ms. Mundie said her heart goes out to the Ukrainian mothers she sees on television who have left their homes along with their children to escape the war.

“I got inspired by pictures of moms with their kids, and it makes me sick to my stomach. I put myself in their shoes and thought I would need the most help with getting access to diapers and women’s products.”

Ms. Mundie started collecting the donations last week and will be driving them to the MEEST warehouses in Port Reading on March 10. It takes around five to ten days to reach Eastern Europe, where it will be delivered to Ukrainian-based charities

Lviv Samooborona

,

Caritas Ukraine

and

ComeBackAlive

.

Wall resident Mellissa Pallitto, inspired by her friend Ms. Mundie to do her part, decided to collect medical supplies for Ukrainians. Like Ms. Mundie, she will be delivering the donations she collects to MEEST on March 10.

“I saw on MEEST’s website that they urgently need medical items right now, but it’s like a foreign language to look for some of those medical supplies,” said Ms. Pallitto.

To simplify the medical needs, Ms. Pallitto created an Amazon wish list with items like Israeli bandages and chest wound pads.

“The Amazon delivery people must be wondering ‘what is this girl ordering?’ because they’ve just been dumping so many packages in my driveway,” said Ms. Pallitto.

Ms. Pallito stated that she received around 150 deliveries, some of which came with multiple items.

“People were really grateful to have a company they could trust and learn about what they need in Ukraine. MEEST has been working with Ukrainian charities and giving updates daily on the items they need. I know a lot of people are donating food and clothes, which is wonderful, but I thought there is a need to get medical supplies over there,” said Ms. Pallitto.

Both Ms. Mundie and Ms. Pallitto said they would consider doing another collection in the future and hope that others will be inspired to donate. MEEST.com provides a list of needed items and instructions on contributing to their aid program.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner, there are over 1.7 million Ukrainian refugees with more expected in the future. They are predominantly fleeing to the neighboring country of Poland.

