Two redevelopment studies presented to planning board

WALL TOWNSHIP — Kendra Lelie, a professional planner from T&M Associates, presented two redevelopment studies for the Route 33/34 Corridor and motels at the planning board meeting on Monday, March 7, which the planning board will use to create a redevelopment plan in the coming months.

Ms. Lelie and other professionals with T&M Associates surveyed businesses along the route 34/35 corridor and seven motels in Wall Township, looking for signs of safety concern, building vacancy, and dilapidation, amongst other criteria listed on the plan.

“The process of the redevelopment plan starts with something known as the New Jersey Local Redevelopment and Housing Law [N.J.S.A], in this particular process is a set of tools for a municipality to implement for areas experiencing deterioration and vacancies,” said Ms. Lelie

The studies, requested by the Township Committee, seek to identify parcels that fit criteria for the need for redevelopment, which would entail possible zoning changes.

“It is for [The planning board] to look at these different parcels which came from the governing body to make a determination as to whether they meet at least one of the eight total criteria that the law gives us,” said Ms. Lelie.

The properties identified with one or more of the criteria in the plans are recommendations the Committee will have to determine to be redeveloped.

Ms. Lelie emphasized that the redevelopment study is non-condemnation; the town will not acquire any of the parcels identified as redevelopment through eminent domain.

“The law requires that when the governing body sends a resolution to the planning board to indicate whether it’s for condemnation or not. In this particular case, we are dealing with areas of redevelopment that are non-condemnation, which is very important to note,” said Ms. Lelie.

Ms. Lelie stated that the redevelopment study identifies areas to potentially redevelop into residential zones, which the town can designate as affordable housing as part of their fair share housing plan.

“There were certain spaces within the corridor we looked at to see if they first met the criteria and second could adhere to a redevelopment plan put together for affordable housing to meet the constitutional obligation to provide affordable housing. Both studies have the importance of redevelopment plans and rezoning within a way we can still provide affordable housing in this area,” said Ms. Lelie.

For the Route 34 and 35 corridor, Ms. Lelie and her team determined that 31 properties meet the criteria for redevelopment and should be considered as a non-condemnation area in need of redevelopment.

The study states that the township can yield an anticipated 130 units of affordable housing from the Route 33 and 34 corridor redevelopment. A breakdown of the proposed affordable housing units is on page 35 of the Route 33 and 34 corridor redevelopment study.

The four motels that meet the redevelopment criteria are the Economic Inn, Twin Oaks Motel, 38 Motel and the Shore Hills motel.

“We have found that four of the seven meet the de-criteria, which means there are existing conditions on-site, like dilapidation, faulty arrangement, excessive land coverage, among others, that have led to detrimental health and safety issues,” said Ms. Lelie.

According to the study, the Township anticipates yielding 59 affordable housing units from the four properties that meet the redevelopment criteria.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.