Sea Girt stands with Ukrainians

SEA GIRT — The Borough of Sea Girt has partnered with the Ukrainian Center of New Jersey to collect supplies for Ukrainian soldiers and victims of the Russian invasion.

Enough supplies were collected through the Sea Girt Borough Stands With Ukraine campaign to fill a caravan of four trucks.

According to the borough, all weekend long, people from Sea Girt, surrounding towns and schools arrived with supplies.

The items that were collected with the highest priority were first aid kits, walkie-talkies, bandages and homeostatic bandages, tactical glasses, disposable utensils, plates, cups, drones, MREs, shampoo, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, telephones, diapers of all sizes and baby wipes, sleeping bags, tactical footwear, thermal underwear, sleeping pads, flashlights and batteries and tents.

Items that were collected with normal priority were children’s, men’s and women’s clothing; bedding, candles, paper towels, mattresses [rolled], container for liquids, blankets and instant coffee.

