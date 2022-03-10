Mayor Kanitra returns from Ukraine aid trip to Polish border

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Paul Kanitra is back in the United States after a week of volunteer work on the eastern border of Poland with humanitarian groups providing assistance to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.

On Thursday morning, the mayor appeared on several news talk shows in New York City, including Good Morning America, to talk about his experience and suggest ways that other individuals in the U.S. can assist the refugees.

More than two-million people have left Ukraine since the conflict began on Feb. 24, which has become the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, according to the United Nations.

The mayor, accompanied by his close friend Greg Johnson, landed in Kraków, Poland on March 3 staying until March 10. Upon arrival, they traveled to the border-crossing village of Medyka some five to 10 miles from the eastern Ukrainian border.

“The Ukrainian people were probably the calmest bunch of everybody there. They were sad, but they were calm,” the mayor told The Ocean Star on Tuesday. “We didn’t hear in one week one refugee screaming, we didn’t see one fight amongst refugees. We didn’t see shoving or pushing in lines. I think that’s important for people to know. In such a harsh situation, they’re handling it with more grace than most would.”

