Council hold public hearing on 2022 municipal budget

BAY HEAD — The borough council held a public hearing on the 2022 municipal budget on Monday, but no member of the public spoke.

The total budget for 2022 is $6,271,170, which includes a $0.06 increase in the municipal tax rate per $100 of assessed valuation.

The average value of a home in Bay Head is $1,599,991 and the average home will see a yearly increase of $132, which equates to 37 cents a day, Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. said.

