Avon Police Department K-9 partner remembered

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Police Department’s K-9 dog Relic, retired due to age in September 2021. Patrolman David Barry was Relic’s handler during his nine years with the department.

Shortly after retirement, Relic unexpectedly became ill, and on Feb. 3, Relic died.

“He spent his last moments with his family and members of the police department. He knew he was loved,” said Patrolman Barry.

“We were met with the unfortunate and unexpected news of the passing of a retired K-9 Relic on Feb. 3 due to a medical condition that was never diagnosed,” said Chief Chris Garrity during the Feb. 14 commissioner’s meeting.

He said that thoughts are with Ptl. Barry at this time. “He [Ptl. Barry] wasn’t just the dog’s handler, they were inseparable during the time that they were together.”

Mayor Ed Bonanno added, “As I know a dog can be a part of a family, so it’s a tough day for his family and the department. Relic was really a part of the police department family and Dave’s family as well.”

K-9 Relic and Patrolman Barry began their career as a K-9 Unit for the Avon Police Department on Sept. 23, 2013 after successfully completing two training academies for patrol and narcotics.

