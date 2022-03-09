Manasquan sweeps basketball titles

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan girls and boys basketball teams both won sectional titles at home on Tuesday.

The Warriors girls team defeated New Providence 52-35 to claim their eighth straight Central Jersey Group II title.

Hope Masonius led Manasquan with 18 points and Brooke Hollawell helped the Warriors pull away in the second, hitting three 3-point shots during the third quarter.

The Warriors will play Haddon Heights 5 p.m. on Thursday at Central Regional High School in the Group II semifinal.

The Manasquan boys defeated Robbinsville 71-46 in the second game on Tuesday in the Central Jersey Group III final.

Ryan Frauenheim led the Warriors with 19 points.

The Warriors will face Woodrow Wilson 7 p.m. Thursday at Brick Memorial in the Group III semifinal.

All tickets must be purchased through the NJSIAA at njsiaa.org/tickets