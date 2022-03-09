Heights official’s dash-cam footage featured on national TV

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — When borough administrator John Barrett installed a dash camera to his vehicle, he didn’t think the footage would necessarily be important, especially four years later. In June 2018, Mr. Barrett captured harrowing footage of a car driving erratically on Interstate 195. He followed the vehicle for over 20 miles while on the phone with 911, carefully pursuing as the vehicle swerved in and out of lanes striking road signs and other motorists, displaying no signs of slowing down. During the entire pursuit, Mr. Barrett continued recording the action. After police apprehended the suspect, who according to reports was on heroin, Mr. Barrett shared his footage with multiple news outlets, including NJ.com and CBS. The footage ended up being seen by over 7 million viewers on Youtube. While the commotion and news coverage ceased not long after the incident, Mr. Barrett didn’t escape his five minutes of fame just yet. In October 2021, the Investigation Discovery [ID] channel reached out, and Mr. Barrett and his footage were featured on the program “Crimes Gone Viral,” a show that presents crimes caught on camera that gain popularity on the internet. “I received a call from the producer of the TV show and they told me of their interest in the footage and doing the interview,” Mr. Barrett told The Coast Star. “They told me they could not pay for the interview, I offered to do the interview if they made a donation to my church.” The episode, season two episode nine titled “Criminals Gone Wild,” aired on February 28. In it, John Barrett recounts that day while viewers watch the breathtaking footage. “My mind was racing, I was almost shaking trying to regain my composure,” Mr. Barrett said on the show. “This was an adrenaline pounding moment.” The episode can be seen on cable, or streamed on services including Hulu and Discovery Plus. Mr. Barrett said that he was grateful for the opportunity to show and discuss the dangers of substance abuse, especially on the road. “I wanted to share the video on TV to encourage others to never drive impaired and to view this driver as someone who needed help and we should all be there for others who are facing any drug or alcohol problem,” he said. “It was a blessing that nobody was injured or killed.”

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.