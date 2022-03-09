Borough implementing dual zoom and in-person meetings

Ordinances

BRADLEY BEACH — Starting in April, the borough of Bradley Beach will implement a dual in-person and virtual option for mayor and council meetings. The idea was discussed during the March 8 Mayor and Council meeting. “We currently utilized a combination of Youtube Livestreams and email during our meetings. As you know we used Zoom during the most critical COVID moments. The key to improving current access is the technology solution that improves our current interaction but is not disruptive to a live meeting setting.” said Mayor Fox. The mayor said that the borough had been looking at Zoom, Google Meets, and a new technology called Office Owl, which he described as a “two way Alexa”, but as of yet they are unsure what system will be the best suited to fit the needs of the town. The borough has been working with Joe Morano of Crescent Technology who has worked with other towns in implementing similar technology before. Mayor Fox stated that they are “looking to get this done by April”. Al Gubitosi, who offered the motion to put the issue of virtual access in council meetings on the agenda for March 8, said of the decision to go dual-option: “I imagine that we are unanimously in agreement that we want to provide as much access to our meetings as we can, for public. And we’ve heard, over the past few months especially, we’ve had surges of individual meetings where many people attempted to attend.” Mr. Gubitosi cited the town of Fair Haven as an example of well-integrated Zoom and in-person meetings, and described the technology implemented there as an “Alexa on a cone”, with the capabilities of a Smart Camera and Microphone. “When you position it somewhere in the front of the room, as someone from the audience talks, it zooms in on the person talking.” During his conversation with the borough clerk of Fair Haven, Allyson Cinquegrana, he shared a quote provided to him, where Ms. Cinquegrana offered her praises to the new tech. “The public are thrilled with how the hybrid meetings are going.” she said. The borough is now working with its IT consultants in order to begin the process of narrowing down a streaming option.The mayor and council also pushed two ordinances to second reading and public comment. Ordinance 2022-2, which amends section 350-1 of the “adoption of Standards: Availabilities of Copies” of the Borough’s Revised General Ordinances to implement an updated property maintenance code, and ordinance 2022-3, which repeals the borough’s old “Flood Damage Prevention” and replaces it with a new “Flood Damage Prevention” chapter, which includes flood hazard maps and creates a new position in the borough of Floodplain Administrator.

