Catherine A. Cotta, 63 of Wall, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 3022 at her home with her loving family by her side. Cathy was a lifelong resident of Wall Township and a graduate of Wall High School. After high school Cathy attended Cosmetology and Beautician School. Cathy worked as a hairdresser prior
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>