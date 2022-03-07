Meals on Wheels Month proclaimed in Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Mayor William W. Curtis on Monday proclaimed March as Meals on Wheels Month in the borough.

Meals on Wheels is celebrating its 50th Anniversary; the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program was introduced in 1972.

The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program is the federal legislation that provides funding for nutrition serves for seniors and helps support programs such as Meals on Wheels.

In reading the proclamation during the borough council meeting Monday night, Mayor Curtis noted that many seniors in Bay Head use Meals on Wheels and benefit from their services.

