Manasquan basketball hosts sectional finals

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will host sectional final games on Tuesday.
The Warriors girls will play New Providence at 5 p.m. in the Central Jersey Group II final and the boys will follow with a game against Robbinsville at 7 p.m. in the Central Jersey Group III final.
The tickets for each game must be purchased individually.
The following is instructions for purchasing game tickets for Tuesday.
-
Important Ticket Sales Info for Girls/Boys Sectional Final Games Tues 3/8
Manasquan HS Girls & Boys Basketball Teams have advanced to the Central Jersey Group 2/3 Finals! Both games will be played HOME on Tuesday, March 8: Girls @ 5pm v. New Providence, Boys @ 7pm v. Robbinsville.
All tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students/seniors.
The NJSIAA controls ticket sales for these events. Because NJSIAA is piloting online ticket sales with select games, there are different ticketing processes for each game. Please read the following carefully regarding tickets for both games:
- A separate ticket for each game is required. The gym will be cleared between games.
- Girls Game (5pm): Per the NJSIAA, Tickets Will Be Sold ONLINE ONLY.
- Go to njsiaa.org/tickets
- Click the BASKETBALL – Girls icon
- Click the Get Tickets button next to GIRLS BASKETBALL PUBLIC SECTIONALS – CENTRAL, GROUP 2 NEW PROVIDENCE @ MANASQUAN
- Enter Passcode: 4TY3Q9HOME
- Select your number of tickets (up to 4 can be purchased) and check out using a Credit or Debit card.
- Once purchased, you will receive an electronic ticket QR code. Be sure to have this QR code available (on your phone or printed) to be scanned for entry to the gym.
- Boys Game (7pm): Traditional Ticket Sales
- Team members may purchase advance tickets for family in the athletic office on Monday morning.
- MHS students may purchase tickets during open lunch on Monday, limit 1 per student, cash only.
- Remaining tickets will be sold to the public beginning Tuesday morning from 8:00am – 12pm at the main front entrance of Manasquan HS. Limit 2 per person, cash only. It is likely tickets will sell out quickly!