Manasquan basketball hosts sectional finals

MANASQUAN – The Manasquan girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will host sectional final games on Tuesday.

The Warriors girls will play New Providence at 5 p.m. in the Central Jersey Group II final and the boys will follow with a game against Robbinsville at 7 p.m. in the Central Jersey Group III final.

The tickets for each game must be purchased individually.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following is instructions for purchasing game tickets for Tuesday.