Sun shines on Belmar Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BELMAR — What started as a rainy Sunday saw the sun shine on the return of the Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Main Street in the two neighboring boroughs.

An enthusiastic crowd turned out for the popular annual event after being deprived of the celebration a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in its 48-year history, the parade had a female grand marshal, Amanda Louise Cregan, who led the march with a second grand marshal, Craig Coyle.

Ms. Cregan is a member of the John Walsh Chapter of the Irish American Cultural Institute and serves on the NJ Irish Festival Committee, where she created the Innisfree Races Bonnet Contest, which is a nod to her favorite movie, “The Quiet Man.”

Mr. Coyle, the vice president with the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of the Jersey Shore and has previously held the positions of Recording Secretary, Membership Chairman and Trustee in the FSOS.

At Piano Plaza, Firefighter Bob Kelly led the emergency responders in a memorial to honor fallen brothers and sisters that featured a reading of the fireman’s prayer.

