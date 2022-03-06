Second Mayor’s Wellness Walk held in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — The second of four Mayor’s Wellness Walks scheduled for this year took place on Saturday morning, March 5 with around 50 participants.

Mayor Larry Fox greeted residents as they arrived for the walk and also spoke prior to the event, explaining the walk is for both physical as well as mental health.

The walk also provided water bottles, granola bars and stickers to participants in the Wellness Walk.

Mayor Larry Fox told The Coast Star, that the Mayor’s Wellness Walks are part of a campaign to help the collective health of residents of Bradley Beach.

